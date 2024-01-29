Get this Samsung 85-inch Neo QLED TV for $2,400 off with a new all-time low price

As we get closer to "The Big Game" on February 11, we are also seeing prices for big and high-end smart televisions plummet to new lows. That is certainly the case for the 2023 model of the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo 4K QLED TV, which has just hit a new all-time low price.

At the moment, the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo 4K QLED TV is priced at $2,397.99 at Amazon. That's $2,400, or 50 percent off, its $4,797.99 MSRP.

While Samsung does sell other QLED smart TVs of this size and higher, the Neo QLED models include the embedded Neural Quantum Processor. This allows this smart TV to upscale HD video content up to 4K. That includes live sports that may be broadcast in HD but become even sharper in 4K thanks to Samsung's AI-based processor.

This TV's display supports Quantum Matrix technology along with its Mini-LED hardware for the best picture, with detailed images, vivid colors, and sharp blacks. The display also has an anti-glare component, which means you will be able to see a clear video from any angle in brightly lit environments.

This Samsung Neo QLED also supports HDR10+, so you get the best dynamic range for the images on the screen. It also supports a 120Hz refresh range, which makes this TV great for console gamers so they can experience smooth motion on the screen while playing games with high-end graphics.

Other features of this TV include Samsung's smart TV OS for streaming nearly all the major free and premium streaming services, along with the Samsung Gaming Hub for playing games from cloud-based services without the need for a console. It also has 4 HDMI ports for connecting consoles, soundbards, and other peripherals. It comes with Samsung's solar remote, so you should never have to connect a cable or change batteries for it ever again.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

