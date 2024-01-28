Get this TP-Link Wi-Fi 6E mesh router 3 pack for a new all-time low price

While we are seeing the first Wi-Fi 7 wireless routers go on sale, they are all pretty expensive, and there are only a few devices that support the full speeds of Wi-Fi 7 at the moment. However, there are lots of Wi-Fi 6E routers and devices that still offer pretty fast wireless speeds. You can get a three-pack of the TP-LInk Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E mesh router right now for an all-time low price.

The price of the TP-LInk Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E mesh router 3-pack is currently down to just $309.99 at Amazon. That's a big $90 discount from its normal $399.99 MSRP.

You shouldn't have to worry about any Wi-Fi dead spaces in your home when you get this mesh router 3 pack. It will cover up to 7,200 square feet of fast wireless speeds. It uses the 2.4Ghz, 5Ghz, and 6Ghz bands to offer users a collective speed of 5,400 Mbps. It supports up to 200 connected devices at once so you should be able to get great speeds on your laptop, smartphone, tablet, game console, and smart TV all at once. You can even assign your favorite devices to get the best connection speeds.

Each of the three routers also has three gigabit ports for people who want to connect something like a smart TV, a PC, or a game console with an ethernet cable. The Deco mobile app makes it easy to set up these routers in the house The TP-Link HomeShield app offers parental controls, home network stats, and a network scanner to find possible online threats for free, with additional features available with a TP-Link HomeShield Pro subscription.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.