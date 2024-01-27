Save massive $3000 on the 98-inch Samsung QLED 4K Q80C Smart TV

Currently, Samsung and Amazon are offering a huge discount on the 98-inch Samsung QLED 4K Q80C Smart TV with $3000 off its original MSRP. If you are looking for such a massive TV, grab it now while stocks last. The Q80C features Direct Full Array technology, utilizing precise LEDs to deliver high-contrast visuals with deep blacks and bright whites.

The Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling transforms HD content into sharp 4K resolution, ensuring a high-performance viewing experience. Quantum HDR+ enhances scenes with rich details and immersive colors, providing a cinematic visual experience at home.

The TV's 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology displays a billion shades of color at any brightness level, offering vivid visuals. Q-Symphony 3.0 integrates seamlessly with Samsung soundbars, enhancing the audio experience. Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite deliver 3D surround sound, following on-screen movements for an immersive audio experience.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ at 4K @ 120 Hz ensures smooth gaming action and 4K visuals without lag or motion blur. The Samsung Gaming Hub brings together console games, streaming options, and more, providing easy access to a variety of gaming content.

The SolarCell Remote features a solar panel for charging and includes smart features like a built-in microphone for voice assistants. The ConnectTime app allows users to take video calls from connected devices on the big screen, transitioning calls between the TV and smaller devices.

98-Inch Samsung QLED 4K Q80C Series Smart TV: (Quantum HDR+, Dolby Atmos Object Tracking Sound Lite, Direct Full Array, Q-Symphony 3.0, Gaming Hub, with Alexa Built-in - QN98Q80C, 2023 Model): $4997.99 (Amazon US) - $4999.99 (Samsung US)

You can also check out other Smart TV deals from Hisense and LG. If this is not what you want, you can browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon and Samsung Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.