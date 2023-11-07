These JBL Tune 660NC headphones are available with 50% knocked off now

If you are looking to pick up a pair of headphones with active noise cancelation and no annoying wire, check out the JBL Tune 660NC. If you buy them on Amazon now, you will get a great 50% off deal.

With this deal, the headphones will cost just $49.95, down from $99.95. There are also blue and white editions of the headphones if you’re not interested in the standard black.

Showcasing all of the highlights about these headphones, Amazon writes:

The Tune 660NC wireless headphones feature renowned JBL Pure Bass sound, which can be found in the most famous venues all around the world.

Keep the noise out and enjoy your music with active noise cancellation

With Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, you can stream wirelessly from your device and even switch between two devices so that you don't miss a call.

Listen wirelessly for 44 hours with active noise cancelling for long-lasting fun. Or for up to 55 hours with BT only. Get 2 hours extra with just a 5-minute charge using the convenient USB Type-C cable.

Enjoy endlessly in wired mode, using the detachable cable provided..Note:If you face issue in

Bluetooth connectivity please turn off the Bluetooth function for a couple of minutes, then turn it back on

Easily control your sound and manage your calls from your headphones with the convenient buttons and the mic on the ear-cup. Or use the ear-cup button to quickly reach your device's voice assistant.

While these headphones are currently at their best price, they have been here a few times before too, though, for a pretty short period. One of the major downsides to these headphones is that they were launched at the end of 2021, so it may be possible to find better headphones in the list price category but given the big discount, they’re still worth considering.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.