This Asus ROG gaming laptop with 8-core Ryzen CPU and Nvidia RTX graphics is just $750

Asus is offering one of the best budget gaming laptops at a decent price. The Asus ROG brand often comes with a premium which is why typically such devices are more expensive than those from rivals. Asus also reserves the best designs and elements for ROG while it is the TUF models that are the less premium ones.

As such, this G15 model with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS octa-core APU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 looks like a great buy at the moment as it is currently on sale on Amazon for the cheapest price it has been (buying link towards the end of the article).

The technical specifications of the laptop, model: G513RC-EH71are given below:

AMD Ryzen™ 9 6800HS Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 20MB cache, up to 4.7 GHz max boost)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU

ROG Boost: 1550MHz* at 95W (1500MHz Boost Clock+50MHz OC, 80W+15W Dynamic Boost)

4GB GDDR6

8GB DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM x 1, Max Capacity : 16 GB

(Support dual channel memory)

512GB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD

Port: 2.5G LAN port 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack HDMI 2.1 TMDS (Transition minimized differential signaling) 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (support DisplayPort™ / power delivery / G-SYNC)

Webcam: Without camera

WLAN & Bluetooth: Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax Triple band 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.2)

Backlit Chiclet Keyboard, 4-zone RGB

Sound: 2-speaker system AI noise-canceling technology Built-in array microphone Dolby Atmos Hi-Res certification

Battery: 56WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Power adapter 20V 10A (200W) Plug type: DC coaxial connectors ø6.0mm

Dimensions 35.4 x 25.9 x 2.06 ~ 2.59 cm

Weight 3,299 WEEE 3,549 kg

Security: BIOS Administrator Password and User Password Protection, Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM)

OS: Windows 11 Home with Microsoft 365 (30-day trial)

24 months international warranty

Get the ASUS ROG Strix G15 at the link below:

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop, 15.6” 16:9 FHD 144Hz, GeForce RTX 3050, AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS, 8GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11, G513RC-EH71 : $749.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.