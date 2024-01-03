Get this TP-Link Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router for a new all time low price right now

The Wi-Fi 7 standard won't be named as official until sometime in 2024. That has not stopped a number of companies from releasing their Wi-Fi 7 routers ahead of time. One of them is TP-Link and right now you can get its recently launched Wi-Fi 7 router for a new all-time low price.

The TP-Link Tri-Band BE19000 Wi-Fi 7 router is currently priced at $499.99 at Amazon. That's not only the lowest price yet for this router but its $100 off its $599.99 MSRP.

The router includes wireless download speeds of up to 1,376 Mbps for its 2.4GHz band, 5,760 Mbps on the 5GHz band, and a whopping 11,520 Mbps on the 6GHz band. It has eight internal antennas on top that should provide plenty of wireless speeds in the house or you can use TP-Link's WI-Fi extender to expand the reach of the router to other parts of the house.

The product also has two 10G WAN/LAN ports in the back, One is an RJ45 port and the other is a combination RJ45/SFP+ Fiber port. That means if you have a standard broadband connection, or if you have an ISP with a fast fiber connection, the router can handle both. It also has four 2.5G ports for connecting the router to other devices like a game console, a smart TV or a notebook via a wired connection.

The front of the router includes LED lights that can display information like the time, the weather, texts, and even fun emojis, with over 3,000 customized graphics.

