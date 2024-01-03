Get Breaking Bad: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for an all time low price now

If you have never seen Breaking Bad, but also don't want to sign up for a streaming service to watch it, we have some good news. The entire run of the award winning and critically acclaimed crime drama is available on Blu-ray for its lowest price ever.

Breaking Bad: The Complete Series on Blu-Ray is currently available for just $72 at Amazon. That's not only an all-time low price, but it's also $87.99 off its $159.99 MSRP.

The show centers on Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, who is a high school chemistry teacher in New Mexico. When he gets the news that he's dying of cancer, he decides to make a lot of money quickly so his wife and son will be supported after he passes away. So he starts making a new and high quality variety of meth to sell illegally, with the help of a former student, and current drug dealer, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). The series goes in quite a number of different directions, as White and Pinkman learn that just making "good" meth to make money is more complicated than they first thought.

The Blu-ray release contains all 62 episodes of the show with 16 discs, The episodes are uncut compared to when they were first shown on the AMC cable network. There are also tons of extras with this Blu-ray set, including lots of featurettes, audio commentaries, interviews, and, most importantly, an over 2 hour documentary, No Half Measures: Creating the Final Season of Breaking Bad.

