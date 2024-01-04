NVIDIA GeForce NOW adds The Finals and more games to its cloud streaming service

It's a new year, and that means the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service is back adding new titles to its library of games. Today is a fairly small update in terms of the number of games, but there's one big new released that should be of interest.

NVIDIA's blog stated that The Finals, the recently launched free-to-play multiplayer destruction shooter from developer Embark, is now available on GeForce Now's servers. NVIDIA's most recent GPU driver update added support for DLSS 3, DLAA, Reflex, and RTXGI Ray Tracing to The Finals, so you can likely use those technologies when you play the game on the GeForce NOW servers.

Here's the list (again, on the small side) of games that's being added to NVIDIA GeForce Now this week:

Dishonored, for Hungary, Czech Republic and Poland (Steam)

The Finals (Steam)

Redmatch 2 (Steam)

Scorn (Xbox, available for PC Game Pass)

Sniper Elite 5 (Xbox, available for PC Game Pass)

There are at least 16 more games planned for launch on NVIDIA GeForce Now during the next month:

War Hospital (New release on Steam, Jan. 11)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (New release on Ubisoft, Jan. 18)

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (New release on Steam and Xbox, available for PC Game Pass, Jan.18)

Stargate: Timekeepers (New release on Steam, Jan. 23)

Enshrouded (New release on Steam, Jan. 24)

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (Steam)

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad (Steam)

Jected – Rivals (Steam)

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (Steam)

RAILGRADE (Steam) Redmatch 2 (Steam)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Steam)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice (Steam)

Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Steam)

Survivalist: Invisible Strain (Steam)

Witch It (Steam)

Wobbly Life (Steam)

Keep in mind that the service usually adds even more games during a month that it announces at the beginning. Case in point; In December, 70 games were announced as coming to GeForce Now but 34 more were added:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (New release on Ubisoft, Dec. 7)

Goat Simulator 3 (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 7)

LEGO Fortnite (New release on Epic Games Store, Dec. 7)

Against the Storm (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 8)

Rocket Racing (New release on Epic Games Store, Dec. 8)

Fortnite Festival (New release on Epic Games Store, Dec. 9)

Stellaris Nexus (New release on Steam, Dec. 12)

Tin Hearts (New release on Xbox, available PC Game Pass, Dec. 12)

Amazing Cultivation Simulator (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Blasphemous 2 (Epic Games Store)

Century: Age of Ashes (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Chorus (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Dungeons 4 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Edge of Eternity (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Farming Simulator 17 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Farming Simulator 22 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Flashback 2 (Steam)

Forza Horizon 4 (Steam)

Forza Horizon 5 (Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Hollow Knight (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

The Front (Steam)

Martha Iis Dead (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Minecraft Dungeons (Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Monster Hunter: World (Steam)

Neon Abyss (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Steam)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Remnant: From the Ashes (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Remnant II (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Richman 10 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Spirittea (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Surgeon Simulator 2 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Sword and Fairy 7 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

One announced game for December, Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance, did not get added to GeForce Now due to a delay in its overall release.