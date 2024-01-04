Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

The Epic Games Store' holiday giveaway festival as at an end, and the final freebie is a big one. Guardians of the Galaxy, the Marvel entry by Eidos-Montréal offers an original tale featuring the popular gang of misfits. This is the first time that this AAA title has been free , with the store offering the complete adventure to claim for an entire week.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has you joining the hero team from the perspective of Star-Lord, who is "leading" the Guardians across the cosmos to save it from a calamity in their own special way. The single-player game has you calling the shots as Star-Lord during the action to command Drax the Destroyer, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot to use their special abilities. The award-winning title has also been highly praised for its music choices, which is filled with 80s hits.

Here's how Eidos describes the setting:

Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing’s off-limits. If you think it’s all going to plan, you’re in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy’s fate. It’s time to show the universe what you’re made of.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is available to claim for free from the Epic Games Store for an entire week, with its promotion ending on January 11 at 8 a.m. PT. The game usually goes for $59.99 when it is not on sale.