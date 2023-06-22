Check out some great HP laptops and all-in-ones on sale at Amazon right now

If you are looking for some new laptops for going back to school or just getting some work done, HP has some great choices that you could consider on Amazon. One is a new 2023 model with a 15.6-inch FHD display.

Amazon is currently selling it for $959. Inside the 3.52-pound Windows 11 Home laptop, there's a 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor, along with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of onboard SSD storage.

If you are looking for something more affordable, this 14-inch HP laptop might be for you. It's currently available on Amazon for $499, or $50 off its normal MSRP. The 3.24-pound Windows 11 laptop comes with an AMD 3020e processor, along with 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

Perhaps you are looking for a new PC for your home office, but don't want a normal desktop. HP has an all-in-one PC that combines the desktop with a 21.5-inch display for $589 on Amazon right now.

The FHD display comes with both a built-in speaker on the bottom and a webcam and microphone on top. The webcam-microphone combo can be tucked back into the display when it's not in use for better privacy.

Inside the HP all-in-one PC there's a Intel Celeron J4025 processor, along with 16GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The Windows 11 Home PC also comes with its own wireless keyboard and mouse.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

