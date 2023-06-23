Intel China officially confirms 14th gen Raptor Lake CPU refresh

After months of leaks and rumors, Intel has officially confirmed the existence of Raptor Lake refresh that are expected to launch later this year.

In a new post published on Bilibili, Intel confirmed the upcoming Raptor Lake CPUs which will be the company's last line-up of processors using the current nomenclature before the company switches to the new core ultra naming scheme. The new line-up will feature two platforms, one for desktop and one for mobile. Coming to the specifics, the Raptor Lake line-up will include S series and HX series CPUs for higher performance.

Along with Raptor Lake, the post also touches on the Raptor Lake-U and Meteor Lake-P which will be the first chips from the company to carry the new "Core" & "Core Ultra" branding. The new Core branding will also reset Intel's generation to one. So, Meteor Lake-P mobile processor will the new gen one processors while the Raptor Lake-U line-up will carry the Core 3/5/7 branding without the "i". Raptor Lake S and HX series, on the other hand, will carry the existing nomenclature and will be Intel's 14th generation processors with "Core i" branding.

While this may look confusing, the difference in branding will help customers distinguish easily between Intel's Meteor Lake and Raptor-Lake U Refresh, both of which will be released under the same generation. Furthermore, the idea behind the new naming scheme is to help the general user understand the difference between two processors, without going too in-depth into the specs.

Intel is yet to share the performance figures and data surrounding the new processors, so it is hard to compare them to the current offerings. However, like the past CPU refreshes, we expect the company to improve the core clock speeds and offer incremental bumps to boost speeds. Unfortunately, there is no word on when Intel will make the new line-up available to the consumers.