Klipsch R-40PM active speaker for PCs and more is currently just $300, supports subwoofers

Klipsch R-40PM could be the one for you. The product currently at its lowest ever price of just $300

For those familiar with the Klipsch naming scheme, the R-40PM signifies that the model is a powered monitor (PM) from its reference lineup. Thus, it already has a built-in amplifier powering it. Speaking of power, Klipsch says that the R-40PM is a 70-watt RMS loudspeaker with a peak sensitivity of 100 dB SPL (sound pressure level). Hence, the unit should be fairly loud.

In terms of frequency response, the company claims the R-40PM can go as low as 60Hz typically and down to 52 Hz using Dynamic Bass Extension. For those who require more low end, the R-40PM can be paired up with active subwoofers with the help of its included RCA line level output.

Klipsch recommends the following subwoofers with the R-40PM:

R-101SW 10” SUBWOOFER

R-121SW 12” SUBWOOFER

RP-1000SW 10” HIGH EXCURSION SUBWOOFER

The other technical specs of the Klipsch R-40PM are given below:

HIGH FREQUENCY DRIVER 1” (2.5cm) Aluminum LTS (linear travel suspension) tweeter mated to 90° x 90° square Tractrix® horn

1” (2.5cm) Aluminum LTS (linear travel suspension) tweeter mated to 90° x 90° square Tractrix® horn LOW FREQUENCY DRIVER Single 4” (10.2cm) spun-copper TCP (thermoformed crystal polymer) woofer

Single 4” (10.2cm) spun-copper TCP (thermoformed crystal polymer) woofer CROSSOVER FREQUENCY 1730 Hz (Passive)

1730 Hz (Passive) INPUTS Bluetooth® wireless technology Phono/Line analog (with switch and ground screw terminal) 3.5mm analog mini jack USB digital Optical digital

OUTPUTS Single RCA line level output for connection to subwoofer

Klipsch Reference R-40PM Powered Bookshelf Speakers - 90-Degree x 90-Degree Tractrix Horn - Linear Travel Suspension - Sleek, Modern Appearance: $299.99 (Amazon US)

