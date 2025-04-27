Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Klipsch R-40PM active speaker for PCs and more is currently just $300, supports subwoofers

If you are in the market for a high quality bookshelf speaker, then Klipsch R-40PM could be the one for you. The product currently at its lowest ever price of just $300, making it a great deal (purchase link under the specs list below).

klispch r40pm powered monitor bookshelf speaker

For those familiar with the Klipsch naming scheme, the R-40PM signifies that the model is a powered monitor (PM) from its reference lineup. Thus, it already has a built-in amplifier powering it. Speaking of power, Klipsch says that the R-40PM is a 70-watt RMS loudspeaker with a peak sensitivity of 100 dB SPL (sound pressure level). Hence, the unit should be fairly loud.

In terms of frequency response, the company claims the R-40PM can go as low as 60Hz typically and down to 52 Hz using Dynamic Bass Extension. For those who require more low end, the R-40PM can be paired up with active subwoofers with the help of its included RCA line level output.

Klipsch recommends the following subwoofers with the R-40PM:

  • R-101SW 10” SUBWOOFER

  • R-121SW 12” SUBWOOFER

  • RP-1000SW 10” HIGH EXCURSION SUBWOOFER

The other technical specs of the Klipsch R-40PM are given below:

  • HIGH FREQUENCY DRIVER 1” (2.5cm) Aluminum LTS (linear travel suspension) tweeter mated to 90° x 90° square Tractrix® horn
  • LOW FREQUENCY DRIVER Single 4” (10.2cm) spun-copper TCP (thermoformed crystal polymer) woofer
  • CROSSOVER FREQUENCY 1730 Hz (Passive)
  • INPUTS
    • Bluetooth® wireless technology
    • Phono/Line analog (with switch and ground screw terminal)
    • 3.5mm analog mini jack
    • USB digital
    • Optical digital
  • OUTPUTS Single RCA line level output for connection to subwoofer

Get the Klipsch R-40PM at the link below:

  • Klipsch Reference R-40PM Powered Bookshelf Speakers - 90-Degree x 90-Degree Tractrix Horn - Linear Travel Suspension - Sleek, Modern Appearance: $299.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified. If you don't like it or want to look at more options, check out the Amazon US deals page here.
