Samsung 1TB 990 EVO Plus SSD is a steal at its new all-time low price

The recently launched Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD is a great mid-range solid-state drive with support for modern interfaces and much better performance than the non-Plus variant. Samsung offers the 990 EVO Plus in three storage configurations, and the 1TB variant is now available at a new all-time low price, saving you 36%.

The 990 EVO Plus is a hybrid drive with PCIe Gen4 x4 and Gen5 x2 interface. This enables broader compatibility with older Gen4 motherboards and reduces lane "load" on systems with Gen5 boards. In both modes, the SSD can reach up to 7,250 MB/s sequential read and 6,300 MB/s sequential write speeds, which is plenty fast for all sorts of tasks on your computer, be it general use, gaming, or productivity.

To keep the drive cool and without throttling under load, Samsung equipped the 990 EVO Plus with a nickel-coated controller. This ensures the drive consumes less power and dissipates heat more efficiently. As for endurance, Samsung promises 600 TBW and a five-year limited warranty on each drive.

If you plan to buy the Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD, make sure to download the Samsung Magician application as well. It lets you update firmware, monitor the drive's health, tweak various settings, enable encryption, and more.

