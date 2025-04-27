Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

This iPad with 128GB of storage is the best tablet you can get for just $299

The new iPad 11

If you have $299 to buy a new tablet, the best thing you can get is arguably Apple's 11th-generation iPad. This year, Apple refreshed its entry-level tablet with a newer chip, a slightly larger display, and more storage. More importantly, it lowered the price to just $349, but now, you can get it for as little as $299, thanks to a new 14% discount on Amazon.

The iPad 11 has an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, the A16 processor, 128GB of storage in the base configuration, a 12MP front-facing camera with Center Stage support, Wi-Fi 6, and a fingerprint scanner in the power button. There are also dual stereo speakers, Apple Pencil support, and pogo pins for additional accessories like keyboards. Wi-Fi + Cellular models also support fast 5G connectivity.

The new iPad 11

Color options include Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow.

If you are curious to see how this tablet compares to the previous two generations of iPads (some of them are still available for purchase at nice prices), check out our dedicated Specs Appeal article, where we list all the spec differences between the iPad 11, iPad 10, and iPad 9.

Higher-storage models are also available at new all-time low prices. You can get the 256GB variant for $399 and the 512GB variant for $599.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified. If you don't like it or want to look at more options, check out the Amazon US deals page here.
