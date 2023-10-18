The new Intel i9-14900KF processor was overclocked up to a new world record

This week, Intel officially announced its 14th Gen Core desktop processors. We got a chance to check out and review the Intel i5-14600K and i9-14900K CPUs for ourselves. Officially, the new processors have clock speeds that go up to 6 GHz.

However, there are always PC hardware enthusiasts who want to push clock speeds faster than the standard setting. One of them is the ASUS ROG OC CPU overclocking team, and they got their hands on a new Intel Core i9-14900KF chip.

In this YouTube video, you can see this team trying to overclock this new Intel CPU past the current verified world record for a processor clock speed. That world record was previously set by this same team with the Intel i9-13900K chip, with a verified speed of 8.7 GHz,

The overclocking team pour lots of liquid helium on the new Intel Core i9-14900KF chip, which was connected to an ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore motherboard. However, the video's narration says that the team has been encountering trouble all week in validating its CPU speeds with the CPU-Z database.

The video shows one final attempt at getting a confirmed clock speed rating from the new Intel CPU. As the clip shows, the team manages to get a validated speed of 9043.9 MHz from the processor after all that work, which indeed appears to be a new record.

In fact, at one point, the system showed that the CPU's clock speed went beyond that point to 9.1 GHz. While that's indeed shown in the video, at the moment that's not an official validated clock speed. Having said that, it's still a huge achievement to get a normal desktop PC CPU beyond 9 GHz. We will likely see even more world records broken in the coming months as this team and others attempt to push Intel's CPUs to their limits.

