Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

Bethesda is celebrating 25 years of Fallout, and it has joined up with Epic Games to give away one of its most popular RPGs. As part of the Epic Games Store's weekly freebies promotion, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition is now available to claim alongside Evoland Legendary Edition.

Released in 2008 as the first fully 3D and real-time combat featuring entry in the RPG series, Fallout 3 has players emerging into the post-apocalyptic ruins of Washington, D.C. You take the role of a survivor from Vault 101 who is venturing out into the Capital Wasteland in search of their father, with the story branching out from there.

This being the Game of the Year Edition of the RPG, you also receive the five post-launch story expansions: Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta.

Meanwhile, Evoland Legendary Edition comes in as the second giveaway item of this week from the Epic Games Store, which is a bundle containing the first and second games of the indie RPG adventure series. The twist here is that as the games progress, their art and battling styles change from monochrome side scrolling action, all the way to real-time 3D battles.

Both Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition giveaways are available for PC gamers to claim until next Thursday, October 27, from the Epic Games Store. Saturnalia and Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus are coming next week.