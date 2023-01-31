How to check how much free space you have on your computer

I talk to a lot of people who think their computer is running out of storage space, when in fact they are barely using half of it. Here’s how you can check how much free space your computer has left.

Windows 10 / 11

On the bottom left of the screen click on the little yellow folder . (If you don't see it click start and type file explorer )

. (If you don't see it click and type ) On the left-hand side of the screen click This PC

On the right, under Devices and drives you will see a drive labeled Local Disk (c:)

Below the drive, you will see the capacity of the drive and how much free space it has.

If you wish to see it in more detail

Right-click the drive

the drive Click Properties

You should now see a pie chart giving you a nice colored representation of your used / free space.

Windows 7

Click the Start button on the bottom left

button on the bottom left Click Computer

Right-click Local Disk (c:). Right-click it and left-click on Properties

That’s it, you should now see a colored pie chart showing you how much space on your computer you have left. The blue is the Used Space, and the pink is the Free Space.

Happy Computing!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.