Specs Appeal: Comparing the Surface Laptop 13-inch with the Surface Laptop 7

There is a new Surface Laptop in town. The Surface Laptop 13-inch (yep, that's the name) joins its larger siblings, the 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7 and the 15-inch Surface Laptop 7, offering customers a more affordable, albeit significantly cut-down version. Here is our detailed spec-by-spec comparison.

The Surface Laptop 13-inch was announced alongside the Surface Pro 12-inch, and you can check out its Specs Appeal article here.

Like the Surface Pro 12-inch, the new Surface Laptop is powered by an eight-core Snapdragon X Plus processor with a 45 TOPS NPU for AI-powered experiences, such as Recall, Click to Do, and a bunch of other features that Microsoft announced today (including new features for stock apps). Memory is limited to just 16GB, and storage options are either 256GB or 512GB UFS (no SSDs here).

The biggest downgrade in the Surface Laptop 13-inch is its display. It is a 1080p touchscreen display at only 60Hz, a big step down from the 120Hz displays in the Surface Laptop 7. HDR is not supported, the contrast ratio is lower, and the max brightness peaks at only 400 nits. That is a lot of sacrifices for a device that is only $100 less expensive.

Microsoft also ditched a Windows Hello webcam. The 1080p webcam supports all the AI enhancements, but it cannot be used for biometric authentication. Instead, Microsoft borrowed the fingerprint reader from the Surface Laptop Go and implemented it in the power button. Fortunately, the fingerprint reader is present in both configurations, not just the more expensive 512GB variant.

Ports in the Surface Laptop 13-inch include two USB 3.2 Type-C (no USB-4, but dual 4K 60Hz display output is supported), one USB 3.1 Type-A, and a headphone jack. Like in the Surface Pro 12-inch, the Surface Connect port is no longer with us as Microsoft is now committing fully to Type-C.

On the bright side, Microsoft introduces two new colors: Ocean and Violet. Also, while being smaller and thinner in size, the Surface Laptop 13-inch boasts significantly better battery life, taking the title of the longest battery life in any Surface device (up to 23 hours of video playback).

Here are the key changes summed up in a list:

Smaller and lighter

Two new colors: Ocean and Violet

Lower-resolution display with a lower refresh rate and max brightness without HDR

8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor with a fan

UFS storage instead of SSD

Fingerprint scanner in the power button instead of a Windows Hello camera

Better battery life

USB 3.2 ports instead of USB 4 and no Surface Connect

$100 cheaper

And here is a detailed spec-by-spec comparison, with changes highlighted in bold:

Surface Laptop 13-inch Surface Laptop 7 Chassis 11.25 x 8.43 x 0.61"

2.7 lbs

285.65 x 214.14 x 15.6 mm

1.22 kg 11.85 x 8.67 x 0.69"

2.96 lbs

301 x 220 x 17.5 mm

1.34 kg 12.96 x 9.41 x 0.72"

3.67 lbs

329 x 239 x 18.29

1.66 kg Colors Platinum, Ocean, Violet Sapphire, Dune, Black, Platinum Display 13-inch: 1920 x 1280 (178 ppi)

1000:1 contrast ratio

60Hz

10-point multi-touch 13.8-inch: 2304 x 1536 (201 ppi)

1400:1 contrast ratio

120Hz

10-point multi-touch

HDR support 15-inch: 2496 x 1664 (201 ppi)

1300:1 contrast ratio

120Hz

10-point multi-touch

HDR support Processor 8-core Snapdragon X Plus 10-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus

12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Memory 16GB LPDDR5x 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB UFS User-removable PCIe 4 SSD

256GB, 512GB, 1TB Security Microsoft Pluton TPM 2.0

Fingerprint sensor

Windows 11 Secured-core PC Microsoft Pluton TPM 2.0

Windows Hello face sign-in

Windows 11 Secured-core PC Network Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 Battery TBD mAh Up to 23 hours of video playback Charger included 13.8-inch: 54Wh Up to 20 hours of video playback 15-inch: 66Wh Up to 22 hours of video playback Camera 1080p front-facing camera 1080p front-facing camera with Windows Hello face sign-in Ports 2x USB 3.2 Type-C

1x USB 3.1 Type-A

3.5 mm headphone jack 13.8-inch: 2x USB-C/USB4

1x USB-A 3.1

3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect 15-inch: 2x USB-C/USB4

1x USB-A 3.1

3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect

microSDXC reader Launch Price $899+ $999+

$1,299+

In conclusion, the Surface Laptop 13-inch looks appealing at first sight. However, as you start digging deeper into its specs and discover cut corners, the Surface Laptop 7 begins to look like a significantly better option. Right now, you can get the baseline Surface Laptop 7 for just $799 on Amazon, $100 cheaper than the new Surface Laptop, and for this money, you will get a lot more: a more powerful processor, better storage, a much better display, and a better camera.

The Surface Laptop 13-inch is very hard to recommend at its launch price. Unless, of course, you want a smaller laptop with three extra hours of battery life (according to Microsoft). Also, I cannot blame anyone for wanting that Violet variant. It just looks so good.

The Surface Laptop 13-inch is now available for preorder in the Microsoft Store. Shipments begin on May 20, 2025. Are you getting one?

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.