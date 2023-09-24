The next Windows 11 feature update, unofficially called "Moment 4," will be available for the general public in the Stable Channel on September 26, 2023. However, you can install it now if waiting is not an option. This guide will show you how to install Windows 11 Moment 4 update now and after the September 26, 2023 release.

For those unfamiliar with Windows 11's confusing feature updates, here is how Microsoft allegedly plans to distribute the Moment 4 update:

September 23 : The update is available for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. This is the final testing stage before the public rollout to non-Insiders.

: The update is available for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. This is the final testing stage before the public rollout to non-Insiders. September 26 : Public release. Windows 11 Moment 4 is available as an optional C-update in the Stable Channel. To install the update, customers must head to Windows Update and toggle on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option.

: Public release. Windows 11 Moment 4 is available as an optional C-update in the Stable Channel. To install the update, customers must head to Windows Update and toggle on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option. October 10: Windows 11 Moment 4 arrives as a part of the October 2023 Patch Tuesday. The update is mandatory for all Windows 11 users with unmodified Windows Update settings. Installing Windows 11 Moment 4 does not require any action—Windows 11 will install it automatically in the background.

How to install Windows 11 Moment 4 Update?

Option 1: Before September 26

Press Win + I to open the Settings app and click Windows Update > Windows Insider Program. Click Get Started. Click Link an account and select your Microsoft Account or sign in with one if you use a local profile. Select Release Preview on the next step and click Continue. Confirm your decision by clicking Continue on Step 3. Restart your computer. Open the Settings app, click Windows Update, and press Check for updates. Wait for your system to download and install Windows 11 Moment 4.

Important: Although Windows updates in the Release Preview Channel rarely differ from what Microsoft later ships to the general public, you should mind the potential risks of encountering bugs when enrolling your device in the Windows Insider Program. For most users, waiting for a couple of days is a better option.

Option 2: Between September 26 and October 10

Open the Settings app using any preferred method. Toggle on the Get the latest updates as soon as they're available option. Click Check for update. Windows 11 will offer you to download available optional updates. Press Download and Install, then sit back and wait. You can continue using your computer while Windows downloads and installs the Moment 4 update. Note, however, that it will ask you to restart your computer to complete the process.

Option 3: After October 10

Launch the Settings app and go to Windows Update. Click Check for updates and wait.

Option 4: Later

Microsoft will also update Windows 11 images available for download from the official website and via the Media Creation Tool, allowing users to clean-install Windows 11 Moment 4. The exact date is currently unknown.

Where is Windows 11 version 23H2?

Windows 11 Moment 4 is an update for Windows 11 version 22H2. Microsoft said it would release version 23H2 as a separate update in the final quarter of 2023. However, most features we mentioned in our Windows 11 23H2 review will arrive in the Moment 4 update.