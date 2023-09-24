Leaked Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specs leave nothing to the imagination

Next month, new features coming to the Pixel 8 series looks like it will bring it closer to a DSLR-level experience. Leaked images by Kamila Wojciechowska demonstrate a new "Pro" mode in the Google camera UI for Pixel 8 Pro.
This new UI can be accessed by swiping up on a small white bar below the shutter button. In this new menu, parameters such as ISO sensitivity, shutter speed, and focus can be manually controlled. These features were previously available for many years through the GCam modded apps, and now they're coming to the official app. Once a parameter is selected, a translucent slider may show up for adjustments, and a reset button to set it back to default.
The Pixel 8 series will also integrate a new AI-enabled feature in the photography experience. Magic Editor is a new feature coming to select Pixel phones to upgrade the Magic Eraser experience. It will have the capability to combine the best bits of different frames into one image. It also gives users the ability to move subjects around the photo frame, and even change the time of the day by replacing a mid-day sky with a sunset.
|Camera
|Pixel 8
|Pixel 8 Pro
|Pixel 7 Pro
|Rear Main
|
50MP Octa PDAF
|
50 MP Octa PDAF
|
50 MP Multi PDAF
|Rear Ultrawide
|
12 MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus
|
48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with autofocus
|
12 MP, 1/2.9" image sensor size
126˚ (ultrawide)
|Rear Telephoto
|
|
48 MP Quad PD
|
48 MP Multi-PDAF, OIS
|Front
|
10.5 MP Dual PD
|
10.5 MP Dual PD
|
10.8 MP
Google is allegedly bringing massive upgrades to the camera department. For the first time on any Google device, the Pixel 8 Pro will receive an autofocus front camera, 48 Megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and 48 megapixel ultrawide camera with autofocus. Users can expect more consistency between the lenses when shooting photos or videos.
The leaked spec sheet above shows many new features coming to the Pixels. The Audio eraser is another AI feature that can isolate background noises from the subject of the video. You can learn more about the upcoming Pixel event here.
Source: 91mobiles
1 Comment - Add comment