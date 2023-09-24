Leaked Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specs leave nothing to the imagination

Image of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Next month, new features coming to the Pixel 8 series looks like it will bring it closer to a DSLR-level experience. Leaked images by Kamila Wojciechowska demonstrate a new "Pro" mode in the Google camera UI for Pixel 8 Pro.

This new UI can be accessed by swiping up on a small white bar below the shutter button. In this new menu, parameters such as ISO sensitivity, shutter speed, and focus can be manually controlled. These features were previously available for many years through the GCam modded apps, and now they're coming to the official app. Once a parameter is selected, a translucent slider may show up for adjustments, and a reset button to set it back to default.

The Pixel 8 series will also integrate a new AI-enabled feature in the photography experience. Magic Editor is a new feature coming to select Pixel phones to upgrade the Magic Eraser experience. It will have the capability to combine the best bits of different frames into one image. It also gives users the ability to move subjects around the photo frame, and even change the time of the day by replacing a mid-day sky with a sunset.

Camera Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 7 Pro
Rear Main

50MP Octa PDAF
1.2 μm pixel width
f/1.68 aperture
1/1.31″ image sensor size
Super Res Zoom up to 8x

50 MP Octa PDAF
1.2 μm pixel width
f/1.68 aperture
1/1.31″ image sensor size

50 MP Multi PDAF
1.2µm pixel width
f/1.9 aperture, 25mm
1/1.31" image sensor size
Laser AF, OIS
Rear Ultrawide

12 MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus
1.25 μm pixel width
f/2.2 aperture
125.8-degree field of view
Lens correction

48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with autofocus
0.8 μm pixel width
f/1.95 aperture
125.5-degree field of view
Lens correction

12 MP, 1/2.9" image sensor size
1.25µm pixel width

f/2.2 aperture
126˚ (ultrawide)

Rear Telephoto

48 MP Quad PD
0.7 μm pixel width
f/2.8 aperture
21.8-degree field of view
5x optical zoom
Super Res Zoom up to 30x

48 MP Multi-PDAF, OIS
0.7µm pixel width
f/3.5 aperture, 120mm
1/2.55" sensor size
5x optical zoom
Front

10.5 MP Dual PD
1.22 μm pixel width
f/2.2 aperture
Fixed focus
95-degree field of view

10.5 MP Dual PD
1.22 μm pixel width
f/2.2 aperture
Auto focus
95-degree field of view

10.8 MP
1.22µm pixel width
f/2.2 aperture
21mm lens
1/3.1" sensor size

Google is allegedly bringing massive upgrades to the camera department. For the first time on any Google device, the Pixel 8 Pro will receive an autofocus front camera, 48 Megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and 48 megapixel ultrawide camera with autofocus. Users can expect more consistency between the lenses when shooting photos or videos.

Camera features of Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

The leaked spec sheet above shows many new features coming to the Pixels. The Audio eraser is another AI feature that can isolate background noises from the subject of the video. You can learn more about the upcoming Pixel event here.

Source: 91mobiles

