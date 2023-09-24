Leaked Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specs leave nothing to the imagination

Next month, new features coming to the Pixel 8 series looks like it will bring it closer to a DSLR-level experience. Leaked images by Kamila Wojciechowska demonstrate a new "Pro" mode in the Google camera UI for Pixel 8 Pro.

This new UI can be accessed by swiping up on a small white bar below the shutter button. In this new menu, parameters such as ISO sensitivity, shutter speed, and focus can be manually controlled. These features were previously available for many years through the GCam modded apps, and now they're coming to the official app. Once a parameter is selected, a translucent slider may show up for adjustments, and a reset button to set it back to default.

The Pixel 8 series will also integrate a new AI-enabled feature in the photography experience. Magic Editor is a new feature coming to select Pixel phones to upgrade the Magic Eraser experience. It will have the capability to combine the best bits of different frames into one image. It also gives users the ability to move subjects around the photo frame, and even change the time of the day by replacing a mid-day sky with a sunset.

Camera Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 7 Pro Rear Main 50MP Octa PDAF

1.2 μm pixel width

f/1.68 aperture

1/1.31″ image sensor size

Super Res Zoom up to 8x 50 MP Octa PDAF

1.2 μm pixel width

f/1.68 aperture

1/1.31″ image sensor size 50 MP Multi PDAF

1.2µm pixel width

f/1.9 aperture, 25mm

1/1.31" image sensor size

Laser AF, OIS Rear Ultrawide 12 MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus

1.25 μm pixel width

f/2.2 aperture

125.8-degree field of view

Lens correction 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with autofocus

0.8 μm pixel width

f/1.95 aperture

125.5-degree field of view

Lens correction 12 MP, 1/2.9" image sensor size

1.25µm pixel width f/2.2 aperture

126˚ (ultrawide) Rear Telephoto 48 MP Quad PD

0.7 μm pixel width

f/2.8 aperture

21.8-degree field of view

5x optical zoom

Super Res Zoom up to 30x 48 MP Multi-PDAF, OIS

0.7µm pixel width

f/3.5 aperture, 120mm

1/2.55" sensor size

5x optical zoom Front 10.5 MP Dual PD

1.22 μm pixel width

f/2.2 aperture

Fixed focus

95-degree field of view 10.5 MP Dual PD

1.22 μm pixel width

f/2.2 aperture

Auto focus

95-degree field of view 10.8 MP

1.22µm pixel width

f/2.2 aperture

21mm lens

1/3.1" sensor size

Google is allegedly bringing massive upgrades to the camera department. For the first time on any Google device, the Pixel 8 Pro will receive an autofocus front camera, 48 Megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and 48 megapixel ultrawide camera with autofocus. Users can expect more consistency between the lenses when shooting photos or videos.

The leaked spec sheet above shows many new features coming to the Pixels. The Audio eraser is another AI feature that can isolate background noises from the subject of the video. You can learn more about the upcoming Pixel event here.

Source: 91mobiles