Microsoft announces Windows 11 version 23H2, coming Sept. 26th

During its special event in New York, Microsoft announced the next feature update for its operating system. Windows 11 version 23H2 will be available as a free update for all users on September 26, 2023.

Windows 11 version 23H2 will bring plenty of various changes and new features, with the biggest upgrade focusing on AI and the recently announced Copilot. Like the update itself, the Copilot will come out of its preview stage on September 26, 2023. Other AI-powered features include background removal in Paint (also layers, transparency and PNG support, and more), optical character recognition in Snipping Tool, background blur in the Photos app, and more.

Customers can also look out for important and long-anticipated taskbar upgrades, such as the ability to show labels and ungroup icons. Also, users will be able to use their styluses to input handwritten text into any field across the operating system. File Explorer will get major upgrades, allowing you to work with more archives without installing third-party applications. You can see how it compares with dedicated archiving software in our separate article.

A redesigned volume mixer with much-improved source switching and volume sliders is also a part of the update, alongside the new Windows Backup app to help you transfer apps, settings, data, passwords, and other information from your old computer to a new one. As for gamers and other users with RGB peripherals, look out for the ability to control lightning, color, and effects from the Settings app without relying on third-party software.

Although there was no official word from Microsoft about hardware requirements (by the time of publishing this article), everyone with a Windows 11-compatible PC should get the update via Windows Update for free on September 26, 2023. Later, we will publish a guide detailing how to upgrade your Windows 11 PC to version 23H2. Meanwhile, check out our Windows 11 version 23H2 review here.