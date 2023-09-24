The 2TB Crucial P3 Plus internal SSD is at its lowest price ever on Amazon

While there are reports that solid-state drive prices may actually start going back up sometime later this year, for the moment, prices are still going down, especially for internal Gen4 SDDs as the new Gen5 drives slowly start to hit the market.

However, Gen4 SSDs are still plenty fast for any PC owner who wants to upgrade their onboard storage. Right now, the 2TB model of the Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 internal SSD is at an all-time low on Amazon. You can snap it up for just $78.55. That's a huge $111.44 discount from its normal $189.99 price tag.

The Crucial P3 Plus PCIe Gen4 SSD has the M.2 (2280) form factor and offers fast read speeds of 5,000 MB/s along with write speeds of up to 4,200 MB/s.

Crucial is owned by Micron, which means the P3 Plus uses the company's Micron Advanced 3D NAND for its storage. When you get this SSD you can also access its free software as well, including Acronis True Image for software cloning and Storage Executive for managing the SSD's firmware. Finally, the 2TB Crucial P3 Plus comes with a five-year limited warranty.

While they are not at all-time low price levels at the moment, the Crucial P3 Plus also comes in a 500MB model for $29.99. It's also available in a 1TB version for $44.99, and in a 4TB model that's currently priced at $205.30 at Amazon.

