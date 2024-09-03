How to roll back and uninstall Windows 11 version 24H2

Windows 11 has a pretty big install base, so it is just a matter of time before someone encounters a problem with its latest update, version 24H2, which is expected in the upcoming weeks. If you decided to follow our "How to install Windows 11 version 24H2" guide and are now facing problems with the update, going back to the previous version is a viable quick-fix option. Here is how to roll back Windows 11 version 24H2.

Check out our Windows 11 24H2 review here.

Important: If you performed a disk cleanup and removed the previous Windows installation or the Windows.old folder, the only way to uninstall Windows 11 version 24H2 is to perform a clean installation of your previous system. In this case, you will lose all your data on drive C, including apps, games, files, etc.

Uninstall Windows 11 24H2 - Option 1

If Windows 11 version 24H2 does not work as expected for you but you can still boot to the desktop and launch the settings app, do the following to uninstall the update:

Go to Settings > Windows Update > Advanced Options. Click "Recovery." Click "Go back" in the "Recovery options" section. Follow the on-screen instructions in a new window and confirm the rollback. Sit tight and wait for Windows 11 to restore your previous version from version 24H2. This process should not take too long—it depends on your computer's speed.

Go back from Windows 11 24H2 - Option 2

You can still roll back Windows 11 24H2 to Windows 11 23H2 or any other previous build, even if the latest update cannot boot. To do so, you need to launch Windows Recovery and initiate the rollback from there. Usually, Windows 11 automatically launches the Recovery Environment. If it does not, you will have to power on and off your systems three times:

Turn on your computer and wait for the first signs of life, such as your manufacturer's logo or a loading spinner. Hold the power button for 10 seconds to shut the OS down. Repeat steps 1 and 2 two more times, and Windows will automatically launch its Recovery Environment on the "Automatic Repair" screen. Click "Troubleshoot." Click "Advanced options." Click "Uninstall updates." Click "Uninstall latest feature update." Click "Uninstall feature update." Wait for the process to finish. After that, Windows 11 will boot to the login screen.

That is how you go back from Windows 11 version 24H2 to Windows 10 or another version of Windows 11.