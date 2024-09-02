We are now very close to the public release of Windows 11 version 24H2, this year's big feature update. We already published our review with everything new in the update, so naturally, more people may want to jump to the latest release without waiting for its public launch. If you are one such user, here is how to download and install Windows 11 version 24H2.

Like previous updates, Windows 11 version 24H2 is rolling out gradually in three stages:

Stage 1: The update is available in the Release Preview Channel of the Windows Insider Program. This is the fastest way to get version 24H2 right now, but it also involves potential risks. Despite being just weeks away from launch, the update is still a preview, so there might be some rough surfaces here and there.

Another important aspect is that enrolling in the Insider program requires sending optional diagnostic data to Microsoft, which many prefer not to do. If you share this view, wait for the update to reach its second stage.

Stage 2: The update is available as an optional update for "seekers"—customers who manually check for updates in the Settings app. Often, at this point, the update is available only to a subset of seekers to prevent widespread issues. In a few weeks, the update becomes available to all who dare to press the "Check for updates" button in the Windows Update section.

This is also where Microsoft published official ISO images for clean installation or in-place upgrades.

Stage 3: The update arrives organically as a mandatory update and installs itself automatically in the background. This is the safest option, which also requires quite a lot of patience—it may take weeks or even months before a big release becomes broadly available.

As of early September 2024, Windows 11 version 24H2 is available in the Release Preview Channel, and it is expected to hit the second stage in late September or October (we will update this guide once it is out of the preview program). If waiting is not an option, here is how to download and install Windows 11 version 24H2 right now:

Important: Back up important data before installing any pre-release software! Heck, back up important data even if you are about to install a publicly available release because it is better to be safe than sorry.

Go to Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program. Hit the "Get Started Button" and link your Microsoft Account. Select the Release Preview Channel, confirm your choice, and restart your computer when prompted. Go to Settings > Windows Update and click "Check for updates." Tip: if Windows 11 cannot find the update, go to the Windows Insider Program section, wait for the app to tell you there is a newer build, click "Open Windows Update," and check for updates again. Also, you may need to download another update or two for Windows 11 version 24H2 to show up. After checking the update, you should see a banner claiming "Windows 11 version 24H2 is available." Click "Download and Install."

Once the update moves out of the Insider program, getting it becomes much easier and simpler:

Go to Settings > Windows Update. Toggle on and confirm the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option. Click "Check for updates." Click "Download and install" in the "Windows 11 version 24H2 is available" banner.

Another way to get Windows 11 version 24H2 is to purchase a Copilot+ PC, such as the Surface Laptop 7 or the Surface Pro 11. These computers come preinstalled with Windows 11 24H2, while other systems with AMD and Intel processors will be getting the new version in the upcoming weeks. They are also the only way to get access to Copilot+ PCs-exclusive AI features that require a dedicated NPU.

When are you going to update to Windows 11 version 24H2?

