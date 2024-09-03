Age of Mythology: Retold, Riders Republic, Train Sim World 5 head to Xbox Game Pass

It's Xbox Game Pass wave time, and Microsoft today announced what's coming to subscribers in the next couple of weeks as part of the first September drop. The upcoming selection is a little small, but it's filled with some high-profile titles. This includes Xbox Game Studios' own Age of Mythology: Retold, Ubisoft's extreme sports game Riders Republic, and more.

Here are the games incoming to the Game Pass services across PC, Xbox consoles, and cloud services of Microsoft:

Star Trucker (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 3 – Available Today

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 3 – Available Today Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 4

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 4 Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 5

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 5 Riders Republic (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 11

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 11 Train Sim World 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 17

From the bunch, Star Trucker, Age of Mythology: Retold, and Train Sim World 5 are all day-one drops onto Game Pass. The strategy game's Premium Edition has been in advanced access for the last week, but this is for the standard edition's launch.

Don't forget to read our review of Age of Mythology: Retold, too, where we gave it a 9.5 out of 10 for massive visual overhauls, updated animations, accessibility for new players, and other impressive elements.

As new games arrive, some older titles are leaving Game Pass on September 15:

Ashes of Singularity: Escalation (PC)

FIFA 23 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play

Payday 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Slime Rancher 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

SpiderHeck (Cloud, Console, and PC)

You Suck At Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Aside from Xbox Game Pass Core, Console, Ultimate and PC Game Pass, Microsoft is currently testing a new Standard variant for the subscription service. Read more about the Xbox Insider update and how to gain access here.