Microsoft apologizes for communication issues with Enotria developer

Enotria: The Last Song is coming later this month to PlayStation and PC, but Xbox players will not have that opportunity. Due to some issues in communication between the game developer, Jyamma Games, and Microsoft, the Xbox version has been indefinitely delayed.

We've reported that the studio tried to contact Xbox for two months regarding port certification but didn't get a response. Understandably frustrated by the lack of reply, Jyamma Games took its disappointment to the public sphere. It had invested quite a considerable amount of time and energy into getting the Xbox version ready, only to feel ignored by Microsoft.

In the message, the developer says in part:

Unfortunately, at this time, we have to announce an indefinite delay of the Xbox version. We understand how disappointing this news is to the Xbox community. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and the hard work of our dedicated team, we’ve encountered challenges that have delayed our release on the Xbox platform. We want to emphasize that this is not a decision we’ve made lightly.

After Jyamma Games' public statement, Microsoft reportedly apologized to the developer. In a Discord message, Jyamma CEO Jacky Greco said Microsoft had contacted them. A company representative acknowledged the failure in communication between their ID@Xbox program and independent game studios.

While the exact date for launching the Xbox version remains unknown, Microsoft and Jyamma Games are working together to sort out the problems that kept delaying its release on Xbox consoles.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges some independent studios face when trying to work with the ID@Xbox program. Recent reports have suggested that Microsoft's budget cuts have strained communication between the company and its third-party partners.

Enotria: The Last Song will be released digitally for PC and PlayStation 5 on September 19, 2024.

Source: GamesIndustry.biz