Microsoft Excel is updating its way of syncing up form responses

Microsoft is making some changes to its Excel spreadsheet apps in terms of how it handles the syncing up form responses. It's also going to retire the older solution in a couple of months.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated the old sync solution was used for forms that were made from OneDrive for Business and Excel for the web. The other was for group forms made with SharePoint Online, Teams, and M365 Group. It added:

After the older solution for data syncing is replaced, the existing Excel workbooks and their data will still be retained, but they will not be updated with new responses.

Here's what Microsoft says is new and improved with the new sync form solution:

The new syncing solution is more reliable and has improved performance.

Currently, the new solution will only sync new responses to Excel for the web. But we are actively working on adding the new syncing solution to the Windows and Mac desktop apps.

With the new syncing solution, you must open the Excel app to receive new responses. Otherwise, they will not sync to the workbook.

Excel users will see a pop-up message to update their workbook, with a button that states "Update sync in Excel". They can click on the button to begin the update process to the new form syncing solution. Microsoft adds:

A new sheet will be created in the same workbook that is connected to the form using the new syncing solution. You should see all your previous responses being resynced to this new sheet, and any new responses will also be synced to this sheet. You will still be able to see the previous data in your workbook, but this will no longer be updated.

There should be a green bar that appears near the top of the app that will show you have successfully updated to the new form syncing solution.

The old solution will be retired on October 20, 2024. More info on this change can be checked out on the site.