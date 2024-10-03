A new Samsung update is reportedly bricking Galaxy S10, Note 10 and other devices

A new update is always exciting, as it can bring new features or fix previously lingering bugs. However, a new update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 series users is reportedly bricking devices, requiring a complete factory reset to fix the problem.

Samsung offers long-term software update support, which makes the devices last longer. But for some, the new update has become a nightmare, as it prevents affected devices from fully booting and does not give them any option to roll back.

Multiple user reports have confirmed that over the past couple of days, after installing the latest update on their Galaxy S10 series (S10, S10+, S10e, S10 Lite, S10 5G) and Galaxy Note 10 series (Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10 5G) devices are no longer working. The Galaxy S10, Note10 series, Galaxy M51, and Galaxy A90 users were affected by the same issues.

The affected devices no longer work and fail to complete the boot process. While the exact cause of the issue isn't known, it is reported that a faulty SmartThings Framework update may have triggered these problems.

Since the phone isn't given the option to roll back that update, the only way to get the phone working is to perform a factory reset through Android recovery. On your Galaxy S10 series phone, if you wish to boot into the Android recovery menu, you need to turn off the device entirely, then press and hold the Bixby and volume up buttons together, then press the power button and hold it until you see the Samsung logo on the screen.

Once the Samsung logo pops up, release the keys, and the phone will boot into recovery mode. On the other hand, if you have a Galaxy Note10 series phone, you just need to press and hold the volume up and power buttons to boot into recovery mode.

Now, after you have entered recovery mode, you need to use the volume up and down buttons to navigate to "Wipe data/factory reset" and select the option using the Power button. You will be asked to confirm the reset, and after the process is complete, you need to go back to the previous menu and choose "Reboot system now."

Do note that performing a factory reset will wipe out all of your data. So, those who have already created a backup of their data will be able to safeguard their photos, videos, and other content. For now, you are advised not to install a new update on your Galaxy S10, Note10, or other affected phones and disable "Auto update apps."