These four Samsung Galaxy devices reach the end of their software update cycle

Samsung's software update schedule provides information about devices eligible to receive monthly, quarterly, and biannual updates. Recently, Samsung revised this software update schedule and reportedly removed four Galaxy devices from the list, confirming the end of their software update cycle.

The devices affected are the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, and Galaxy M31s, all of which debuted in 2020. Removal from the update schedule means that these devices will no longer receive software updates or the latest security patches. Critical fixes may still be made available to the devices if it's important for the safety of the devices.

So, if you are still hanging on to these devices from 2020, you won't be getting any new features latest security patches on your devices, which could leave your devices vulnerable to emerging security threats. However, these devices will continue to work normally.

Samsung offers software updates for a set period. Earlier this year, Samsung announced that it would be offering seven years of major OS upgrades for its Galaxy smartphones. This includes both Android OS updates and security updates.

But the point to note is that the eligible devices include only those devices that have launched in 2024 and beyond. Samsung also proposed a similar seven-year OS update plan for its Tizen OS, which powers its AI TVs.

Now, that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, and Galaxy M31s have reached the end of their software cycle, it is an indication that users should consider upgrading to a newer model. This will not only keep their data safe, but they will also be able to enjoy the latest features. Moreover, the Galaxy Note20 has also been shifted from a monthly update plan to a quarterly update plan.

Currently, Samsung is expected to announce the budget flagship, the Galaxy S24 FE sometime in October this year. It is expected to come with Android 14 with One UI 6.1 on top, and a bunch of Galaxy AI features. Alongside the Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung is also speculated to debut the Galaxy Tab S10 series, which this year, would include only the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.