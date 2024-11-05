The first phone in the Galaxy S Fan Edition lineup won't receive monthly updates

If you own a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can always look up the Software Update Schedule website to know about devices eligible to receive monthly, quarterly, and biannual updates. Samsung keeps updating this schedule, with older devices transitioning from monthly to quarterly, quarterly to biannual, and then finally the end of their life cycle.

Samsung has once again updated its software update schedule. According to the latest list, the first Fan Edition Galaxy S-series phones, the Galaxy S20 FE and S20 FE 5G, have been moved from a monthly software plan to a quarterly software plan.

This means that the Galaxy S20 FE, including the 5G model, will no longer receive monthly security updates but will receive them every three months. Back in April, Samsung mistakenly put the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy S20 FE under the quarterly update plan along with the Galaxy S20 series, even though these devices were released six months after the flagship Galaxy S20 series.

Now, finally, all these devices have been placed in their rightful place, i.e., the quarterly update schedule. The Galaxy S20 FE launched in 2020 and came with Android 10 out of the box. Currently, the phone (including the 5G model) operates on Android 13-based One UI 5.1 and isn't eligible for Android 14 or later OS upgrades. They will now only receive security updates every three months.

However, Samsung will continue to push important updates for apps or fix any security vulnerabilities. Since the phone won't receive regular security updates, it may be time for you to upgrade to a new device, and if you wish to stick to the Fan Edition model, then the Galaxy S24 FE could be a great choice for you. Apparently, in the Geekbench testing, the Galaxy S24 FE's Exynos 2400e beat Apple's A18 chip in ray tracing performance.