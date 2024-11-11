Samsung Galaxy owners in Korea and the US, get ready as One UI 7 beta could land next week

It was previously reported that the much-awaited (and delayed) Android 15-based One UI 7 beta update may launch on November 21. The date seems increasingly likely, as a new leak suggests that the update could land on supported Galaxy devices starting next week.

Samsung confirmed that the One UI 7 beta program would start by the end of the year, with the stable version set to arrive next year. We already have seen a leaked changelog of the update and also dived into the new features One UI 7 is expected to bring for Galaxy devices.

Now, reliable tipster IceUniverse on social media platform X, predicts that the One UI 7 update will launch next week, after November 17. The tipster also mentions that Galaxy owners in South Korea and the US will be the first in line to receive the One UI 7 beta update on their devices.

I predict that next week, after November 17th, One UI 7 Beta will start.

A Samsung community forum moderator has already confirmed that the One UI 7 beta won't be limited to developers and a public beta will launch as per schedule. Eligible users will be notified via the Samsung Members app, so, you may want to keep a check on that app. Samsung noted that this year's beta program will be short, to bring a much more polished and less buggy beta experience for users.

It is expected that Samsung will fix one of the glaring issues with its beta updates, notably, the issue with financial apps on beta that often lag and fail to update. As for features, One UI 7 is expected to bring smoother animations, a toggle to disable thermal throttling, new icons, and much more. Stay tuned for more updates regarding One UI 7.