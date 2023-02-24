Activision's next Call of Duty game is a standalone title in the Modern Warfare universe

As Microsoft proceeds to convince regulators about the benefits of its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the latter is also busy prepping its next games. A recent report now reveals that Activision's next Call of Duty title is going to be a standalone game in the Modern Warfare universe.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reports that after skipping 2022 in terms of releasing a mainline entry to its popular Call of Duty series, Activision Blizzard is set to release a new game this year. Interestingly, it is being positioned as an extension of the 2022's Modern Warfare II that is still a standalone game, so that it can be a full-price release. Unnamed internal sources noted that maps and modes from the previous entry could be carried over to the upcoming game too.

The title is being developed by Sledgehammer Games (Advanced Warfare, Vanguard), but it's unlikely to be dubbed Modern Warfare III. The developer is being supported by other Call of Duty studios, such as Treyarch and Infinity Ward too, including supervision from their respective leaderships.

In related news, Microsoft has signed an agreement with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty games to the latter's platform. This is despite not being able to secure regulatory approval from the UK, EU, and U.S. so far.

Source: Bloomberg