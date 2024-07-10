Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 reportedly hitting Xbox Game Pass this month

Members of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription programs received some bad news earlier due to a worldwide price hike announcement. However, there may be a rather high-profile game coming their way soon to perhaps soften the blow a little bit. A new report is saying that last year's Call of Duty is being prepped to arrive to the services later this month.

If the report by Insider-Gaming's Tom Henderson is accurate, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be announced for the Game Pass subscription programs later today, probably for Xbox and PC platforms.

This would mark it as the second title to arrive from Activision Blizzard's massive backlog of games since Microsoft's acquisition of the publisher. Diablo IV was the first title to jump over to Game Pass, back in March, and it had a massive launch on the subscription platform. This Call of Duty game's arrival could spark a similar boom.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, 2023's Modern Warfare 3 continued the storyline of the rebooted sub-series with a action movie-like campaign, while also delivering the popular competitive multiplayer portion, and an open-world zombie mode with help from Treyarch.

Don't forget that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is headed to Xbox Game Pass as a launch title too, a first for the franchise. Microsoft may be planning to use Modern Warfare 3's arrival to the services to hype up the upcoming release.

As always, take any reports or rumors with a grain of salt until Microsoft makes any official announcements.

Xbox Game Pass is going through major pricing and package changes right now, with the Xbox console-dedicated subscription going away completely. The price hike takes Game Pass Ultimate to $19.99 per month, while PC Game Pass is now $11.99 per month, going up by $2. Find full details on the new pricing and the Xbox Game Pass Standard tier (without day-one games) here.