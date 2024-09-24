Treyarch details what changes are hitting Black Ops 6 multiplayer following beta feedback

The next entry in the Call of Duty saga, Black Ops 6, is releasing next month, but Treyarch isn't done making adjustments to its highly-anticipated multiplayer portion of the experience yet. Today the developer revealed a bunch of changes it is making to the player versus player elements ahead of launch based on the recently held beta's data and player feedback.

In a blog post, the studio said that while the beta focused on smaller maps, the full multiplayer package at launch will include 12 core 6v6 maps, and a majority will be "medium-sized". Next, using the two weeks' worth of player data Treyarch gathered from the beta, player spawns are being overhauled across the board to fix issues.

Script errors, UI issues, and problems with asset streaming that the beta version showed have been resolved as well, with major fixes also going out to resolve hitching while playing. Meanwhile, weapons adjustments to slightly increase headshot damage, lowered bullet penetration damage, fluidity of sniper ADS and swapping weapons while sprinting, and a weapon motion reduction when transitioning to crouching.

The new omnimovement system is getting improved too:

Continued improvements to animation fluidity and fidelity throughout

We identified several areas for improvement to our 3rd Person animation fidelity across slide, dive, jump and supine prone. Our goal is that what you see in 1st Person is representative of what others see in 3rd Person in order to maintain immersion and predictability.

Adjustments to slide for improved predictability and fluidity

During Weekend 2 of the Beta, we increased the time before you could enter supine during a slide. After further assessment based on your feedback, we’ve reduced that time to find a nice middle ground between where we were in Beta Weekend 1 and Weekend 2.

Reduced the minimum time to slide after sprinting to prevent accidentally crouching when intending to slide, also known as a “dead slide.”

Slight reduction to maximum slide duration.

Intelligent Movement updates

As a reminder, you can find our suite of Intelligent Movement settings in the Movement tab under the Controller or Keyboard & Mouse settings. These settings are broken down by Sprint Assist, Mantle Assist and Crouch Assist with the intention of letting you fine-tune your experience with the result of requiring drastically fewer inputs with basic movement and Omnimovement in Black Ops 6.

We identified an issue in Beta with the additional settings for Mantle Assist that allows for further tuning of directional mantles. These have been resolved and should now behave as expected.

The studio and our partners are hard at work making sure that the launch of Black Ops 6 reflects the changes outlined in this blog and many more.



We’ll be sharing more information in the coming weeks and look out for more intel on the Call of Duty Blog. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) September 24, 2024

Treyarch will share patch notes listing all these changes and more nearer to launch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches October 25 across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, the PlayStation 4, and the PlayStation 5. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members are also gaining access to the game on day one.