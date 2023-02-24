Microsoft Word to get 'Send-to-Kindle' sharing option next month

If you are someone who likes to read documents, PDFs on your Kindle devices rather than a PC or a phone, Microsoft has some good news for you. The software giant is now working on a new feature that will enable you to share your Word documents wirelessly from within Word.

The 'Send-to-Kindle' will be available to Word users on Mac, Desktop, and the Web from next month. Microsoft has not explained how it will help users export documents to Kindle devices, but it will most likely be very similar to how you send documents to others via emails.

Send-to-Kindle is an Amazon service that helps you send documents and other supported file types via the send to kindle email address. What Microsoft is apparently trying to do is bring 'Send-to-Kindle' as a document-sharing option in Word. Currently, to export a supported file type to your Kindle devices, you need to open your email, add them as attachments, and then send them to the Send to Kindle email address.

Besides Microsoft Word, the 'Send-to-Kindle' sharing option will also be available on the Microsoft 365 app. The new way of exporting documents to Kindle will be available as a preview to Microsoft 365 Insiders first next month. According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap page, testing the feature with Insiders will not take much time, as the new sharing capability will hit general availability in March.