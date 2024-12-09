Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and more classic Infinity Ward CODs may hit Game Pass soon

Microsoft has been taking its sweet time adding the back catalog of Activision into its game subscription services even after a year has gone by since the acquisition. However, it looks like something may be happening, at least in regards to classic Infinity Ward-developed Call of Duty titles. Brand-new Microsoft Store listings have been found for the original games that began the entire series.

These aren't the original Xbox 360 store edition pages, either. As spotted by XboxEra, the listings have gone up on December 9, 2024, with Call of Duty (plus its United Offensive expansion), Call of Duty 2, and 2007's runaway hit Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare all appearing on the Microsoft Store for PC. The trio have $19.99 price tags attached to each of them, much like their counterparts on Steam.

"This a classic Call of Duty experience," reads each of the store pages. "Some Xbox Network features may not be available, including cross-platform Multiplayer and Achievements."

How this relates to Game Pass is the timing. As Xbox Era points out, the recent Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled additions to the Microsoft subscription services also went through a similar pattern. Both of those Activision classics had appeared on the Microsoft Store before arriving to Game Pass, as it's a requirement for the service.

However, keep in mind that this is still not a guarantee for an appearance. Microsoft Store pages have also appeared for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, as well as Singularity from Activision's classic coffers in the past. Neither game has yet to come to any Game Pass variants, so fans shouldn't get their hopes up too high.

Microsoft has already announced the final wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for 2024. It includes titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, but no more information about more classic Activision drops. The company may have a surprise appearance planned for the upcoming 2024 Game Awards ceremony with fresh reveals, though, which will kick off in just a few days.