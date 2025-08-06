After Battlefield 6, Call of Duty makes Secure Boot, TPM mandatory on Windows 11/10

At the start of the month, Electronic Arts (EA) and Battlefield Studios shared Battlefield 6 gameplay, and alongside that, the system requirements for the title were also announced. Perhaps the most striking thing about the requirements was the need for Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 that were deemed necessary for the proper implementation of the latest Javelin anti-cheat system in the game.

As users may be reluctant to turn these features on inside their BIOS, EA reiterated that this was absolutely necessary, as it stated "to play on PC, you must have Secure Boot turned on."

Following Battlefield 6, which in itself is a very popular military first-person shooter title, Call of Duty, which is perhaps an even more popular game in the same genre, is also implementing the similar changes to its own Ricochet Anti-Engine as well.

With its Season 05 update, the Ricochet engine is bringing the duo of security features on Windows PCs alongside a bunch of other improvements. Blizzard also informs that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which is set to release later this year, will require user PCs to have TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot enabled. For now, it is being rolled out in phases on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone

The company has explained how the two security features help against cheaters. It writes:

When you play multiplayer, your PC connects to our servers to enable online play. If TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot are on, Windows runs a security check at startup. The results of that check are passed to us when you connect, confirming your system hasn’t been tampered with. The final check happens on our servers, making it harder to spoof and ensuring the process is secure from start to finish.

If you are wondering about performance impact, Blizzard says there is nothing to worry about in that department as the checks are only done "during system and game startup but remain inactive while you play."

A guide has also been published that explains how users can ensure Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 are enabled on thier system. You can find the it here on Activision's official website. You can also check out everything that is new in the Season 05 update here on the Call of Duty official blog.