Ryzen 7000 processors reach all-time low price with discounts of up to 29%

Despite AMD promising and delivering massive performance boosts and technology advances in the Ryzen 7000 Series, not everyone is happy with the new processors' prices. The lineup currently does not offer budget-friendly and low-end models, making the Ryzen 7000 Series out of reach for many. Luckily, more users can now snag one of the new chips from AMD thanks to discounts of up to 29%. These processors are now at their lowest prices.

Here are the links to the processors, along with their brief specs:

Price Cores Clocks L3 Cache TDP

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (Amazon)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (Newegg)

 $569 (29% off) 16 cores
32 threads		 4.5GHz Base
5.7GHz Turbo		 64MB 170W
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (Amazon) $439 (20% off) 12 cores
24 threads		 4.7GHz Base
5.6GHz Turbo
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (Amazon)
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (Newegg) 		$349 (22% off) 8 cores
16 threads		 4.5GHz Base
5.4GHz Turbo		 32MB 105W
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (Amazon)
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (Newegg) 		$249 (17% off) 6 cores
12 threads		 4.7GHz Base
5.3GHz Turbo

Keep in mind that the Ryzen 7000 Series processors are not compatible with the AM4 socket and DDR4 memory. You need a new AM5-based motherboard and a DDR5 memory kit. If you have a computer with an AM4 motherboard, look at Ryzen 5000 Series deals so that you can upgrade your system for much less without spending on a new board and memory.

