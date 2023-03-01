AMD Ryzen 5800X3D, 5700X, 5600 are selling at mouth-watering prices for limited time

In our hunt for daily deals for our readers, we stumbled upon some great Ryzen processor deals today from AMD. These discounted prices are very enticing and are hard not to recommend. These are the some of the lowest we have ever seen these CPUs sell at (buying links below).

The deals come in the form of Ryzen 5800X3D 8 core gaming CPU with 3D V-cache, which is one of the fastest gaming processors from the previous gen, the 8 core Ryzen 5700X, and the 6 core Ryzen 5600. Get them below:

Although we list Amazon links as well, we didn't really find any better prices than what Newegg is offering above. If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

