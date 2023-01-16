AMD Ryzen 7000 could finally become affordable as A620 AM5 makes first tiny mark

While AMD's Socket AM4 has always been popular due to having an abundance of affordable and enthusiast options to choose from, the same cannot be said for the newer AM5 platform. Sales reports suggest that Ryzen 7000 series parts have been staying on shelves for far longer compared to AM4-based Ryzen 5000 or older, and Intel chips. While performance on Zen 4 (Ryzen 7000) is quite good, the overall platform cost, which includes DDR5 memory, - something that is still considered fairly expensive -, brings up the total cost of building a Ryzen 7000 AM5 system. As a result, AMD has been forced to price cut Ryzen 7000 time and again to generate more sales.

However, things could be set to change for the positive. At CES 2023, alongside many new processors and graphics cards for desktops and mobile, AMD also introduced new non-X Ryzen 7000 parts which are slightly slower variants than their X counterparts at a cheaper price point.

Alongside that, AMD is also looking to introduce the entry-level A620 chipset. New Gigabyte A620 filings have been spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC)'s website today (via VideoCardz).

While EEC certification filings don't mean that these boards will be released immediately, it does show AMD's intent on bringing newer options to the low-budget segment of the market, and these should be out by the second half (2H) of 2023.