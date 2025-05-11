All eyes on 2027: Apple's ‘product renaissance' is on the way

If you look at Apple's released products over the past five years, you can clearly see that the Cupertino firm has become increasingly conservative with its design and avoids making radical changes. That's why many avid Apple fans and industry experts think the company is going through a period of stagnation. However, that era might finally end as soon as 2027.

Mark Gurman writes in his weekly Power On newsletter that Apple is not going to be the next BlackBerry or Nokia. The tech giant is planning a "product renaissance" in 2027, which coincides with the iPhone's 20-year anniversary.

New iPhones with breakthrough designs

Starting with the iPhones, Apple's alleged product renaissance marks the launch of the company's first foldable iPhone. With Apple switching to annual iPhone launches, customers can get their hands on the long-awaited iPhone in 2027 or sooner. The product gets a nearly invisible display crease and a premium price tag.

The next iPhone for the 20th anniversary would be a "mostly glass, curved iPhone — without any cutouts in the display" that arrives later in the year. The timeframe coincides with the 10th anniversary of the iPhone X, Apple's famous glass-focused smartphone.

Major AI features for 2027

As Gurman says, Apple will release at least two major Apple Intelligence updates in 2027. The first is new chips for Apple AI servers, which aim to improve user experience, and the second is an all-new Siri that uses large language models for a more conversational user interface.

A push into AI hardware

Apple's first smart glasses will also arrive in 2027 to help the iPhone maker compete with Meta's Ray-Ban glasses. The glasses could get an Apple Silicon-based chip, as well as microphones, speakers, and cameras. Apple Intelligence helps the glass gather surrounding data. Gurman added that new Apple AirPods and watches with cameras will also arrive in 2027. There are conflicting reports though.

Apple's first robotic products

News about Apple's robotic tabletop device has been circulating since last year. Gurman says the product with a robotic arm will be on the market in 2027 and will be built on the foundations of Apple's smart home hub. The robotic tabletop device also gets an "AI assistant with its own personality."

In the end, Gurman added that Apple is also working on new devices that "will cross a foldable iPad with a touch-screen Mac." These products will arrive in 2028.