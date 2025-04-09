Alleged iPhone 17 Pro cases reveal massive camera cutouts

It is highly anticipated that this year's iPhone 17 series—especially the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max—will feature a new camera module. It will be the same triangular camera setup but housed inside a rectangular pill-shaped bar that spans the width of the back panel.

Although it was rumored that the back panel of the iPhone 17 Pro models could come in a dual-tone finish, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman dismissed these theories. Dummy units have already given us a good look at the purported design changes expected in this year's iPhone 17 lineup.

Now, a set of cases has emerged online, courtesy of leaker Sonny Dickson. The image shows a couple of cases with big camera cutouts, expected to be of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. This new leak lends credibility to the rumored camera module on the iPhone 17 Pro models.

First look at some cases for the new iPhone 17 Pro — wow, that camera hole is huge! Apple's really turning heads with this design. pic.twitter.com/IKJ4DqksCE — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 9, 2025

The Google Pixel-inspired camera module is also speculated to be a part of the iPhone 17 Air, although it would feature a single camera.

Another theory floating around on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by a user name Mia_Kacurage suggests that Apple would require an edge-to-edge camera bar to accommodate a better telephoto lens.

Tech Breakdown of the iPhone 17 Pro Design



The camera module design of the professional iPhones has remained unchanged for six years, but the iPhone 17 Pro will introduce a redesign due to a new 48MP telephoto lens with 10x lossless zoom.



Increasing the megapixel count reduces… pic.twitter.com/9rQgRa1zVD — Notitled (@Mia_Kacurage) April 4, 2025

Based on the theory, more real estate is required to accommodate a 48MP 10x optical zoom camera as well as to reposition the LiDAR sensor and LED flash.

For now, these are just theories and leaks. We have to wait until September to find out what exactly Apple has in store for its fans with the upcoming iPhone 17 series.