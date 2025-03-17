iPhone 17 Air dummy leaks, MagSafe and Action button are here

This year's iPhone 17 lineup is going to be interesting. Not only will the iPhones receive their usual upgrades, but this year, Apple is expected to drastically change the design of all the iPhone 17 models, especially the camera module.

Recently, CAD-based renders of the entire iPhone 17 series emerged, suggesting that except for the standard iPhone 17 model, the other models—including iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—will feature a different camera module. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have a triangular camera setup housed inside a rectangular, pill-shaped camera hump that spans the device's width.

The iPhone 17 Air, which is anticipated to replace the "Plus" variant in the lineup, is also expected to feature a single camera inside a rectangular, pill-shaped camera module, with an LED light and a mic at the extreme right of the module. Now, dummy models of the entire iPhone 17 series, courtesy of leaker Sonny Dickson, have popped up, suggesting that the iPhone 17 Air will also feature MagSafe and the Action button.

Gallery: iPhone 17 series dummy units

This means that the entire lineup will rock the MagSafe and Action buttons. Dummy models are introduced well ahead of the official launch of the devices to allow accessory manufacturers to start making cases and other accessories for the devices.

The dummy models confirm the elongated camera module on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, as well as the single camera on the back of the iPhone 17 Air—something we've been hearing for quite some time. The vanilla iPhone 17 will stick to the horizontal camera setup, the one seen on the iPhone 16.

The inclusion of MagSafe on the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be the slimmest iPhone model, is a good sign. The presence of the Action button also showcases that Apple hasn't made any compromise despite reducing the device's thickness. We hope that's true for battery as well. Only if there is a last-minute change in the design, these dummy units look like the final design, since multiple leaks over the past few months have suggested these changes.