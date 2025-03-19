Alleged iPhone 17 Air's case leaks with elongated camera bar and camera control cutouts

As days are go by, new leaks continue to emerge, suggesting that this year's iPhone series is not only going to be interesting but also worth the upgrade—if you are holding onto an older iPhone. Recently, it was tipped that all iPhone models, including the iPhone 17 Air—Apple's slimmest iPhone—will feature a 24MP camera, an upgrade over the 12MP cameras on the current iPhone 16 models.

The iPhone 17 series is also expected to bring a complete camera module design overhaul. Aside from the standard iPhone 17, all other models—including the iPhone 17 Air (purported to replace the "Plus" variant), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—will feature a new camera module.

The iPhone 17 Air, which is the focus of this discussion, has repeatedly been rumored to feature a single camera housed inside an elongated module spanning the width of the device's back. And that the latest leak corroborates this claim.

Serial leaker Sonny Dickson has shared an image on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), purportedly showing a case for the iPhone 17 Air. The image reveals a rectangle pill-shaped camera cutout, along with a cutout for the Camera Control button. The leaker also stated, "If you didn’t know an Air was coming, you'd swear it was a Google Pixel case."

Here’s your first look at a case for the iPhone 17 Air. If you didn’t know an Air was coming, you’d swear it was a Google Pixel case. pic.twitter.com/Qx4Smzh5Zo — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) March 19, 2025

The Action button and volume buttons are in their usual locations, while the Camera Control and power buttons are on the opposite side of the frame. The device is expected to be quite slim, reportedly measuring just 5.5mm thick—or 9.5mm, including the camera hump.

Despite its slim profile, Apple is expected to pack the iPhone 17 Air with an in-house Wi-Fi chip, MagSafe, an Action button, and a Camera Control button, as shown in the leaked image. It is speculated to be powered by the A19 Pro chipset, featuring a 48MP camera at the back, and a 120Hz ProMotion display.

Whatever the case may be, the dust seems to have settled regarding the camera design changes. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.