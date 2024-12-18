iPhone 17 Pro Max mockups show a new design with a horizontal camera module

Recently, reports have suggested that Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a completely redesigned camera module. An image allegedly showing the frame of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, sourced from Apple's supply chain, has surfaced, showcasing a horizontal camera module on the rear—a design never before seen from Apple. While Apple may still be considering the design, some mockups of the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a horizontal camera module have popped up online.

The renders originate from a Russian YouTube channel named Wylsacom, and they claim the unofficial renders are based on existing rumors and leaks. The mockup shows a major redesign of the iPhone in several years. While subtle tweaks and additions are common—such as the Camera Control button in iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max this year—a complete redesign is a rare sighting in this modern era. But since these are just rumors, we would advise you to take any piece of information with a huge grain of salt.

Speaking of the iPhone 17 Pro Max renders, it shows a rounded rectangular camera module on the back, housing three cameras inside, with an LED flash at the bottom-right corner of the module. The camera control button doesn't seem to be going away and the rest of the device follows Apple's typical design language, i.e., rounded corners and flat side frames. Earlier, it was tipped that the camera module on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could get larger next year.

Additionally, Apple is rumored to introduce part aluminum and part glass back on the Pro models. The bottom half of the back panel will remain glass to ensure compatibility with wireless charging technology. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could also feature a new display technology called Low-Dielectric TEE, which will help in enhanced power saving. The company is also rumored to stick with a titanium chassis for the Pro model next year.

