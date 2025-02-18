Amazon is shutting down "Inspire," its TikTok-like feed for product discovery

Amazon is reportedly killing Inspire, its short-form video and photo feed for discovering products, launched back in 2022.

Inspire offered a TikTok-like interface, allowing users to discover and shop products from other customers, influencers, and brands.

Amazon has updated the Inspire page on Amazon.com with a note that says:

Thank you for using Amazon Inspire to discover and shop new products on Amazon. Please note that Inspire is no longer available in the Amazon shopping app.

Speaking to TechCrunch, an Amazon representative confirmed that the feed is getting shut down with this message:

We regularly evaluate various features to better align with what customers tell us matters most, and as part of that, Inspire is no longer available.

The representative didn’t offer a reason for the shutdown but highlighted other ways Amazon customers can still find inspiration, such as through creator storefronts and curated collections.

When Amazon launched Inspire in 2022, it tried to promote the feature by offering influencers $25 per qualifying video.

A qualifying video, at the time, was one that Amazon defined as "informative" and featured two or more Amazon products from the same category. This led to backlash from influencers who felt the price was too low.

Inspire joins the Amazon graveyard alongside products like the Fire Phone, Amazon Dash, and Amazon Tap.

Lately, Amazon has been pushing hard into AI. The company is reportedly working on a revamped version of Alexa powered by generative AI.

Speaking of generative AI, last December, it launched its Nova family of large language models (LLMs), aimed at competing with models from companies like Google and OpenAI.