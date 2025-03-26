Amazon launches 'Interests,' its new AI feature designed for better recommendations

These days, it's almost impossible to imagine a day without reading about an AI-related announcement. Amazon has announced a new AI feature called Interests for its shopping app.

As the name suggests, the feature helps you find items of your interest. The selling point of Interests is that it uses large language models (LLM) to understand our everyday language. For instance, you can give it a prompt like “Brewing tools and gadgets for coffee lovers under $100 from top brands.” The prompt is then translated into queries and attributes that search engines can process and use to come up with product recommendations.

Once you’ve entered your prompt, Interests will regularly scan the Amazon store and proactively notify you whenever something that matches your prompt becomes available. It will send you notifications whenever it finds a deal that matches your interest or even when an item related to your interest that you previously viewed has been restocked.

The feature works on both Android and iOS versions of the Amazon Shopping app. It can also be accessed from the Amazon shopping website on smartphones. Amazon is currently rolling out this feature to a limited number of users in the US, with plans to roll it out to more customers across the country in the coming months. However, the company has not made any statement on when the feature will be made available to the rest of the world. If the feature is available on your device, you can find it under the “Me” tab in the Amazon Shopping app.

Interests isn't the only AI-related feature that’s available on the Amazon Shopping app. The platform already has some cool generative AI capabilities like Rufus, which acts as a shopping assistant, and AI Shopping Guides, which show key information about a product that the user is checking out.