Amazon will run TikTok-like feed to showcase products

In a push to accelerate online shopping, Amazon will run a TikTok-like feed to showcase products on its platform through the new Inspire app.

The app, through its short-form video and photo feed, will allow buyers to easily discover and shop products from other customers, the latest influencers, and a wide range of brands.

It will be available on both platforms, Android and iOS, and in addition to video content will offer support for photos making the app look more like a hybrid between TikTok and Instagram. As in Instagram, you can double-tap anywhere on the Inspire content screen to like a product and scroll through the Inspire experience much like using TikTok’s vertical video feed. Previously, Twitter too had adopted the TikTok style of immersive video for better discovery.

To get started, simply download the Inspire app from the respective stores and choose your interests to start seeing a shoppable feed with photo and video content personalized just for you. You can learn more about a product through its description or access reviews to get more information on it.

So, in just a few taps you can discover new products or get inspiration on what to buy. Amazon says that the new shopping experience will initially roll out to select customers in the U.S. in early December, and will be expanded to all U.S. customers in the months that follow.