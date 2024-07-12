Amazon Rufus AI shopping assistant is now available to all US customers

Early this year, Amazon launched Rufus, an AI shopping assistant designed to help customers make more informed purchase decisions. Rufus is available within the Amazon Shopping app and can answer questions on various shopping needs, products, and comparisons, make personalized recommendations, and more. Today, Amazon announced that Rufus is now available to all U.S. customers in the Amazon Shopping app.

Rufus can assist you in a wide variety of ways during your shopping sessions:

Learn what to look for when shopping in specific product categories.

Shop by occasion or purpose.

Get help comparing product categories.

Find the best recommendations.

Ask questions about a specific product while on its product detail page.

For example, if you are planning to buy running shoes, Rufus can help you throughout your shopping journey from start to finish. You can ask questions like:

What should I consider when buying running shoes?

What are the differences between trail and road running shoes?

Are these shoes durable?

What's the material of the shoes?

What do other users of these shoes say?

Rajiv Mehta, Vice President, Search and Conversational Shopping, Amazon, said the following regarding Rufus' general availability in the US.

While it’s still early days for both generative AI and Rufus, we’re excited to hear customers are using Rufus to help them make more informed shopping decisions. As we continue to grow and improve upon Rufus, we’re looking forward to seeing how customers continue to use it to find exactly what they need or want in our store.

Here's how you can try Amazon Rufus in the US:

Download the latest Amazon Shopping app from Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Open the Amazon app and tap the Rufus icon (chat bubbles with sparkle) in the navigation bar at the bottom of screen.

Rufus chat box will appear where you can ask your question. You can also tap one of the suggested questions to get started.

Source: Amazon