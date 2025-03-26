Apple CarPlay 2 is nowhere near launch, even in 2026 Porsche models

The German car brand Porsche recently introduced a modern version of its infotainment system, dubbed Porsche Communication Management (PCM), for the 911, Taycan, Panamera, and Cayenne 2026 model series. Porsche's new PCM packs Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa digital assistant, and Porsche App Center, the company's exclusive app store.

Porsche's latest infotainment system continues to support Apple ‌CarPlay‌ and Android Auto. But the newest release again puts Apple's stall in releasing the next-gen CarPlay into the spotlight.

Image by Porsche Communication Management, 2025, Porsche AG

Despite Porsche being the first company to announce support for next-gen CarPlay, the company's cars have yet to receive the upgraded version. The car brand also didn't mention whether CarPlay 2 is on the horizon for its upcoming models.

The next-gen CarPlay was unveiled at the 2022 WWDC, and Apple promised that the first vehicles with CarPlay 2 would arrive in 2024. While we're now three months into 2025, the CarPlay 2 launch still seems increasingly improbable, and it is more likely to be delayed beyond 2026. Apple has also ditched a mention of the 2024 timeframe from the CarPlay page on its website.

However, the Apple next-gen CarPlay is not yet dead. Instead, a Bloomberg report said that Apple wants to let car brands customize the interface for their models rather than releasing a standard version for all vehicles.

An Apple statement in January (via MacRumors) also reads that the next-gen CarPlay is still in development, and the company aims to deliver the "best of Apple and the automaker in a deeply integrated and customizable experience."

The features that will land on the next-gen CarPlay are still in question, but a leak by Aaron Perris on X shows that this version contains a custom widgets UI and lets users add widgets to the Home Screen. It remains to be seen when Apple CarPlay 2 hits the market, but it’s highly expected to offer a deep integration with Apple Intelligence.